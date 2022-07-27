(WTNH) – If you’re looking for a unique summer recipe to try, Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini has the one for you! Antonini joins News 8 to make her recipe for French mustard glazed chicken.

This recipe is perfect for any upcoming barbeque, or just a relaxing night in!

French Mustard Glazed Chicken

Ingredients:

4 thinly sliced chicken breasts

3 – 4 tablespoons olive oil (for sautéing and sauce)

2 heaping tablespoons of mild French mustard (such as Maille)

1 lemon, juiced

Salt

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the mustard, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and salt until combined. Set aside.

In a large pan, add about 2 tablespoons of olive oil (just enough to coat the pan) and sauté the chicken until cooked through and lightly golden on both sides. If necessary, you may add more oil to the pan so the chicken doesn’t stick.

Remove the chicken from the pan, spread the mustard glaze on both sides, and return to the pan, cooking for another minute or two until the chicken is smooth and glazed with the sauce.

Tip: You may add a sprig of rosemary to the pan while the chicken is simmering in the glaze for an added flavor.

Enjoy! For more information go to carynantonini.com

Watch the video above to see the recipe made live.