(WTNH) – Autumn season is in full effect with apples and pumpkins in season, and the weather is cooling down. What better time to bake and enjoy a warm autumn treat!

Lifestyle expert, Caryn Antonini shares her Apple Cider Donut Cake recipe. Perfect to eat at any time of the day, paired with a glass of apple cider hot or cold.

For more recipes head to: carynantonini.com