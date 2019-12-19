Lisa Rolleri makes homemade fudge for your holiday gatherings

Breaking News
(WTNH) — Lisa Rolleri, the Domestic Diva, makes her mother’s recipe for homemade fudge: a Christmas classic.

Ingredients:

1 Small can evaporated milk (3/4 cup)

1 2/3 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows

1 1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

In a saucepan, over low heat, combine milk, sugar and salt.Stir and bring to boil for 5 minutes.Remove from heat and add vanilla, marshmallows, chips and walnuts, beat until smooth and combined.Spread in a 8 x 8 buttered dish.Cool and cut into squares.

