NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lobs of Love Tennis Tournament is taking place this Saturday in Milford from 5pm-9pm.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Mowat-Wilson Syndrome Foundation.

The tournament is a round-robin format and mixed doubles. There will be prizes for the winners, drinks, appetizers, contests, raffles, and a silent auction. The fee to play is 25 dollars.

You can sign up to play at mowat-wilson.org/tennis