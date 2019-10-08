(WTNH) — Local businesses take part in Paint Hamden Pink initiative for the month of October.

The schedule is as follows:

October 4 Best Video (1841 Whitney Ave.) 10% of all coffee sales

October 5 Mt. Carmel Wine and Spirits (2977 Whitney Ave.) will donate $1 from each bottle of rose sold.

October 8 Wood n Tap (2100 Dixwell Ave.) Between 5:00 PM & 9:00 PM 10% of each check will be donated. Hamden Police Dept. will assist as waiters.

October 9 Kelly’s Cone Connection (2538 Whitney Ave.) Celebrity Scoop From 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Pam Landry, Brian Smith and Keith Kountz will scoop ice cream. 20% of proceeds from ALL ice cream sales will be donated.

October 10 Senior and Caregiver Resource Festival: Miller Library 9:00 – 12:00. Please wear something pink.

October 14 Laurel View Country Club Play Fore Pink

October 17 Café Amici (1670 Whitney Ave.) beginning at 4:00PM 10% of all sales will be donated.

October 18 -20 Superior Stone (3876 Whitney Ave.)-Sales event – for each fireplace sold $100 will be donated.

October 19 – 20 The Marian Guild of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (2819 Whitney Avenue) will bake anginettes that will be available for donations after all masses.

October 23 Sergio’s (3860 Whitney Ave.) 10% of food and beverage income (dine in and take out) will be donated. Members of the Hamden Fire Department will assist as waiters.

October 24 Mickey’s (2323 Whitney Ave.) a percentage of the sale of pink martinis will be donated. During the month of October purchase a pink ribbon to help decorate the bar.

October 24 Lady Olga (3490 Whitney Ave.) a portion of sales between 6:00PM and 8:00PM will be donated.

October 26 Rumanoff’s (4133 Whitney Avenue) 10:00 AM – 5 PM 10% of all sales from in stock purchases will be donated, plus 10% off anything rose gold or pink in store items, excluding Tacori, loose diamonds and special orders.

October 26 The Playwright (1232 Whitney Ave.) 10% of food and beverage income between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM will be donated.

During the Month:

Aunt Chilada’s (3931 Whitney Ave.) will donate $1 from every “Ta Ta Margherita” sold.

Baked to a Tea will raffle a basket of baked goods.

Eli’s On Whitney $1 from each drink made with New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka

Glenwood (2538 Whitney Ave.) will donate $1 for every pink lemonade sold

Livolsi Salon (2571 Whitney Avenue) will sponsor a raffle for breast cancer awareness. Prizes will be a haircut, manicure and a pedicure.

Rainbow Cleaners (2600 Whitney Ave.) will donate $1 for every pink tie cleaned

Splash Car Wash (27 Connolly Parkway) will sell and display pink ribbons for the month of October.

Quinnipiac University is partnering with us and will sponsor various events throughout the month.

Hamden Public Schools, Sacred Heart Academy and St. Rita School will sponsor various breast cancer events during the month. Some of our schools will participate in Real Kids Wear Pink.