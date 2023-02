(WTNH) — The Super Bowl is the perfect time to break out some fan-favorite appetizers and snacks.

Chef David Cingari from Cingari Family ShopRite joined News 8 to whip up the tastiest Super Bowl dishes, and show you some tips and tricks for your own kitchen!

Cingari’s segment will include buffalo chicken dip, french onion dip, pico de Gallo, quesadillas, and more!

Watch the segment above for a full list of snacks and recipes.