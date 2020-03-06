Local dance company uses their traditional talents for charity

(WTNH) — The Griffith Celtic Dance Company will put its talents towards a good cause this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Griffith Celtic Dance Company will put on a one-hour show of contemporary Irish Step Dance from champion-level Griffith Academy dancers. The entire evening will benefit Footwear With Care, a local non-profit organization providing durable footwear as well as well medical screenings to homeless children and adults in Hartford.

“A St. Patrick’s Day Charitable Celebration” is happening Tuesday, March 17th at the Infinity Music Hall in Hartford. The performance starts at 7:00pm.

