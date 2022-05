(WTNH) – A local organization is working to find a cure for breast cancer, the Breast Friends Fund was started by Sandy Cassanelli.

Cassanelli is living with metastatic breast cancer and shares her story along with Dr. Winer, director of Yale Cancer Center and physician-in-chief, at Smilow Cancer Hospital. Taste The Cure is an upcoming wine tasting event to raise money for breast cancer research.

For more information, visit the Breast Friends Fund here.