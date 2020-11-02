Local police departments take part in No Shave November to raise money for CT Cancer Foundation

(WTNH)– For the month of November, you will see a lot of men choosing to ditch the razors and work to grow the world’s greatest beard or mustache. It’s No Shave November.

The Connecticut Cancer Foundation was founded by John and Jane Ellis 33 years ago to help Connecticut cancer patients and their families with critical everyday living expenses.

Officer Michael DeVito of Milford Police Department and Sergeant Stephen Jaques from the Wallingford Police Department explains why this initiative is so important in the video above.

More than 60 police departments across Connecticut will participate along with companies, universities, individuals with a goal of $200,000.

This year’s Ambassadors of the event are five-year-old Elmer from Greenwich with a very serious brain tumor; two-year-old Noah from Bridgeport with leukemia; 17-year-old Atryell from Hamden with osteosarcoma of the knee and leg.

Anyone who donates $100 or more will receive the official NO Shave November CT face mask. For more information, www.noshavenovemberct.org.