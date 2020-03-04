Local psychologist eases anxiety over Coronavirus

(WTNH) — Among the 12 states with confirmed cases of Coronavirus are New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Connecticut is bracing for the virus, and residents are becoming anxious.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Ryan Loss helps ease the fears of a potential pandemic.

Dr. Loss says the most important thing to remember is to remain calm, especially when it comes to talking to your children about the virus. It is crucial to be reassuring but realistic.

Dr. Loss also suggests having one stream of consistent information. The more you start looking around, the more likely you are to get conflicting reports about the virus.

