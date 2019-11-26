Low calorie pumpkin pie cheesecakes for Thanksgiving dessert

(WTNH) — Professional Chef Julie Hartigan makes a delicious and low calorie dessert perfect for anyone at your Thanksgiving table.
Mini pumpkin pie cheesecakes (168 calories each)
Ingredients:
16 chocolate wafer thins crushed fine
1 tsp melted butter
pinch salt
8 oz light cream cheese at room temperature
1/3 cup fat free Greek yogurt
1 cup plain canned pumpkin
1/3 cup dark brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice additional for garnish
12 TB fat-free whipped cream topping
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line a 12 muffin pan with paper liners.
Combine chocolate wafer thin crumbs, butter, and salt and press evenly into the bottom of liners.
Beat together cream cheese, yogurt, pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice and pour into liners. Bake for 20 minutes or until set.
Let cool completely and serve with 1 TB whipped cream piped on each and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice. May be made up to 2 days ahead (but garnish just before serving).