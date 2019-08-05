Lung cancer deaths down since 2013

(WTNH) — Lung cancer deaths have dropped by over 11% since 2013 according to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

News 8’s Medical Reporter Jocelyn Maminta sits down with The American Lung Association to talk about the significance of these findings and what still needs to be done.

Lung cancer death rates in the U.S. have decreased 11.5% since 2013.

· Lung cancer remains the number one cancer killer of both men and women in the U.S. Lung cancer kills 391 people every day; that’s about 16 people every hour.

· This year alone in Connecticut, it is estimated that 2,580 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer and approximately 1,440 will succumb to the disease.

· The FDA has approved 21 new treatments for lung cancer since 2016.

