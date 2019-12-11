Lyme Academy of Fine Arts to hold first ever tree lighting

(WTNH) — The Lyme Academy of Fine Arts shows News 8 how to make homemade ornaments in honor of their first ever tree lighting event.

The holiday tree lighting event is happening on Friday, December 13th at the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts Campus on Lyme Street.

The event is free, but the academy is encouraging visitors to bring a nonperishable donation for the Shoreline Food Kitchen and Pantries.

Families can enjoy ornament making, hot chocolate and holiday cookies, and music from the Lyme / Old Lyme Middle School Band.

Make sure your child has their wish list ready, because Santa’s Elves will be collecting letters to Santa!

The festival is happening from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.