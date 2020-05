(WTNH)– Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish Connecticut is hosting its first-ever virtual ‘Walk for Wishes’ this weekend.

Marketing, Communications and Digital Manager of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, Carin Buckman, tells us how to get involved on Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in the video above.

This year’s walk is Superhero theme. There will also be a virtual wish reveal for a nine-year-old boy. For more information, you can go to their website: ct.wish.org/walk.