Managing the relationship between your child and technology

(WTNH) — Are you worried your child is spending too much time on their smartphone, or in front of the television? Author and conscious living expert Christine Agro is helping parents create a healthier relationship between their child and technology.

What’s the best way to navigate digital use?

Observe your child (each child is different) and decide what works for them.

Don’t be afraid to say ‘no’ but also don’t be afraid to say ‘I was wrong.’

Communication is key. Listen to your child and understand their reasoning.

Take advantage of teachable opportunities and demonstrate responsibility.

