(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s makes gourmet chocolate popcorn for your Oscars viewing party.

Ingredients:

10 heaping cups popped popcorn

1 cup chocolate coating chocolate

1 cup white chocolate coating chocolate

Kosher salt

Assorted gold sprinkles and sugar

Directions:

1. Pop popcorn according to your favorite method, stovetop, microwave or air popper. Place onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Toss with kosher salt.

2. In a microwave, in 15 second increments, melt chocolate. Using the same microwave method, melt white chocolate. Coat the popcorn with a heavy drizzle of each chocolate. Sprinkle with gold sprinkles and sugar.

3. Refrigerate 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Break into pieces, nibble and enjoy your favorite stars on the red carpet!