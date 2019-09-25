Maria of Sweet Maria’s makes pumpkin Biscotti

(WTNH) — Maria of Sweet Maria’s makes the perfect treat for your cup of coffee or tea this fall: pumpkin Biscotti.

3/4 pound butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin

4 to 4 1/2 cups flour

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cinnamon icing

4 cups confectioners sugar

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1. Preheat oven to 350 ℉

2. In an electric mixer, cream butter and both sugars until light. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after adding each one. Add pumpkin. Mix well.

3. On low speed, add dry ingredients. Mix until well blended. ( dough can be made, wrapped in plastic and refrigerated 2 to 3 days) Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Dough should be soft but not sticky. Dust with additional flour if sticky.

4. Divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a loaf about 12-inches long. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 4 inches apart.

5. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool.

6. Slice loaves diagonally into ½” slices. Place cookies in a single layer back on the cookie sheet.

7. Bake another 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

8. Remove from the oven. Cool biscotti on pans. Stack biscotti upright.

9. Make icing. Combine confectioners sugar, water and cinnamon. Mix until smooth. Using a fork, generously drizzle icing over the tops of biscotti. Let dry 1 to 2 hours, or overnight.

Makes about 48.