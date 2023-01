(WTNH) — Celebrating 37 years, the West Haven Black Coalition Martin Luther King Jr. tribute is returning after a hiatus caused by the pandemic.

This annual celebration highlights King’s important work in civil rights activism. The event will feature a choir as well as reflections from people in the community on how King impacted their lives and beliefs.

Participants can see the free event at the First Congregational Church on West Haven Green at 4 p.m. on Jan. 8.