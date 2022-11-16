(WTNH) — Masonicare is Connecticut’s largest not-for-profit senior living organization, with communities in Wallingford, Cheshire, and Mystic, plus offices throughout the state.

It provides residential and home care to over 4,000 people in the state.

November is National Hospice Care Month, and to discuss the highest quality care for people coping with life-limiting illnesses, Ann Olsen joined News 8.

Olsen is the executive director of Masonicare home health, Masonicare hospice, and palliative care.

Watch the video above for the full interview.