NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This meatless Monday, Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey shows how you can make chick pea veggie burgers right at home.
Ingredients:
- Spicy Chick Pea Veggie Burgers
- 2 cups chickpeas, drained, well-rinsed and mashed
- 1/2 red onion, finely diced (50 g, approx. 1/3 cup)
- 1 small zucchini, grated (100 g, approx. 1 cup lightly packed)
- 3 tbsp (15 g) finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Sriracha sauce
- 2 tbsp (30 g) tahini
- 1 tsp cumin
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 cup chick pea flour
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.
Recipe:
- Drain and rinse the chickpeas very well (until the water runs clear) place them in a bowl and mash them with a fork or pulse a few times with an immersion blender.
- Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and use your hands to mix very well.
- Use your hands to shape the mixture into 6-8 patties.
- The patties can be oven-baked at 400 F for 20-30 minutes, flipping half-way through, or on the BBQ for about 10 minutes each side .
- These delicious burgers are even more delicious topped with hummus and avocado and anything else you can think of that you love on your burgers!
- You can also pre-cook and store in the freezer, ready to go at any time!
Enjoy!