NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This meatless Monday, Holistic health and wellness coach April Godfrey shows how you can make chick pea veggie burgers right at home.

Ingredients:

Spicy Chick Pea Veggie Burgers

2 cups chickpeas, drained, well-rinsed and mashed

1/2 red onion, finely diced (50 g, approx. 1/3 cup)

1 small zucchini, grated (100 g, approx. 1 cup lightly packed)

3 tbsp (15 g) finely chopped fresh cilantro

3 tbsp (45 mL) red wine vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) Sriracha sauce

2 tbsp (30 g) tahini

1 tsp cumin

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 cup chick pea flour

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.

Recipe:

Drain and rinse the chickpeas very well (until the water runs clear) place them in a bowl and mash them with a fork or pulse a few times with an immersion blender.

Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and use your hands to mix very well.

Use your hands to shape the mixture into 6-8 patties.

The patties can be oven-baked at 400 F for 20-30 minutes, flipping half-way through, or on the BBQ for about 10 minutes each side .

These delicious burgers are even more delicious topped with hummus and avocado and anything else you can think of that you love on your burgers!

You can also pre-cook and store in the freezer, ready to go at any time!

Enjoy!