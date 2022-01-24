Meatless Monday: How to make creamy cashew pesto

(WTNH) – Holistic Health and Wellness Coach April Godfrey shares how to make creamy cashew pesto for meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil

2 cups baby spinach

1 cup of raw cashew pre-soaked, drained and rinsed well

¼ nutritional yeast

5-6 garlic gloves, peeled

¾ of a teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until very creamy. If you would to make it creamier, you can add water or cashew milk until you reach your desired consistency.

Serve over cooked pasta with green peas, add any or all of your favorite veggies!

For more information, go to sweetsimpledelicious.com.