It is National Psoriasis Month. Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease that causes inflammation in the body. Two to three percent of the total U.S. adult population have Psoriasis and it affects more than 3% of the population.

Dr. Imran Ali, a Physician Contributor for the ABC News medical unit, explains the severity of psoriasis and the treatments that exist.

To find out more, go to psoriasis.org.