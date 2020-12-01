Meet one of this year’s Women of Innovation winners

Fifty women leading in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) here in Connecticut were honored for their work during the 16th Annual Women of Innovation.

Maria Chrysochoou won the Post-Secondary Academic Innovation and Leadership award for her work at UConn.

Chrysochoou focuses on environmental remediation and sustainable urban development in higher education and practice.

Her passion for environmental sustainability and real-world education led her to form the Connecticut Brownfields Initiative, an interdisciplinary training program that trains the next generation of environmental practitioners and leaders, while directly supporting Connecticut communities to clean up and revitalize their urban cores.