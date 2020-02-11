Meet our first finalist in the Remarkable Women Campaign: Amy Chambers

(WTNH) — News 8 is recognizing remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. One woman will be named our area’s woman of the year, then head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

After receiving more than 300 nominations from our viewers, News 8 has narrowed it down to four finalists. The first: Amy Chambers, who was nominated for her strength and perseverance.

Amy survived a kidnapping and sexual assault from a coworker in 2009. He left her for dead in the woods of East Rock Park in New Haven.

Her attacker was found guilty four years later and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Amy is now an amazing mother, wife and advocate, sharing her story of survival across the state.

To learn more about Amy, watch the video above.