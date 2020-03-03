1  of  2
Meet our fourth Remarkable Women finalist: Sandra Morgan

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — News 8 is recognizing remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. One woman will be named our area’s woman of the year, then head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

After receiving more than 300 nominations from our viewers, News 8 has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Sandra Morgan was nominated by her daughter for her work as a nurse in the oncologist department.

For more on Sandy’s story, watch the video above.

Photo credit: Anthony Quinn
Marketing Photographer/Editor

