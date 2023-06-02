BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Hip-Hop fans, it’s time to wake up to some good news! Two big names will be in the state this weekend.

One burst onto the music scene in the 90s, as a member of the rap group, “Three 6 Mafia. Today, Juicy J is an Oscar-winning artist, who’s latest tour is heading to the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by rapper Juicy J, to discuss “The College Park Tour” this weekend, and how he came to work with musician, Logic.

Watch the full interview above.