NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and Mental Health Connecticut has begun its Let’s Face It campaign.

The goal is to face stigma head-on by finding residents with unique experiences who could share their stories and how they faced life’s challenges.

Suzi Craig, chief strategy officer, and Dawn Dennis, a writer and activist, sat down with News 8’s Ken Houston to discuss the campaign.

Watch the full video above.