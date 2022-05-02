(WTNH) – As part of Mental Health Awareness month, Mental Health Connecticut is shining the spotlight on 31 Connecticut residents with unique backgrounds, experiences, and cultures as part of their #LetsFaceIt campaign to help understand the barriers people face and to learn how they make wellness a priority.

The goal of #LetsFaceIt is to share 31 different experiences, inspire others who are struggling, let them know they are not alone and show that there are many different experiences with stigma and how those experiences impact our ability to health and to be healthy.

Facing the challenges of life together, residents bravely share their experiences Monday at 9 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.