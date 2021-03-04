Milford business discusses process of appearing on Shark Tank

(WTNH)– Shark Tank is now casting for Season 13. Entrepreneurs have a chance to secure a business deal and potentially become a millionaire.

CEO & Co-founder Rob Neuner and Chief Operating Officer Mike Grice from Boost Oxygen from right here in Milford made a deal with Shark Kevin O’Leary. They grew to $11 million in sales annually in 2020. Since the episode first aired in October 2019 they are up to $15 million in sales.

Boost Oxygen is 95 percent Pure Aviators Grade Breathing Oxygen compressed into lightweight and convenient aluminum canisters for non-prescription, general use by inhalation. Founded in 2007, Boost Oxygen is all natural, safe and is the pioneer and largest supplier in the U.S. and global oxygen canister market.

It is used by the public primarily for altitude acclimation, athletic and fitness use, aerobic recovery, general health and wellness (especially with seniors), natural energy, memory and focus, and hangovers.

They have created new jobs, growing from eight to 25 employees, and expanded in manufacturing. In light of pandemic, Boost Oxygen donated $5,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank in order to help those families most in need.

Supervisor Casting Producer from Shark Tank Mindy Zemrak walked us through the process of how to being a part of the show. Click here to apply online.