MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s one of the largest one-day festivals in the country, and it’s right here in Connecticut.

The 49th annual Milford Oyster Festival is kicking-off next week. Expect a bounty of 30,000 locally-sourced oysters, along with a variety of culinary delights from local food trucks.

Milford Oyster Festival President Jay Pinto joined News 8 to discuss the activities, music, contests, children’s events, and food served.

Chef Ryan Trevethan, one of the vendors at the festival, also joined News 8 to make a treat. He explained other types of food guests can expect and how many people he serves.

The Milford Oyster Festival is set to kick-off on Aug. 19. Find more information on the festival here.