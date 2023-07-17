MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking to have a fun day out with the family while also giving back to the community, this is the perfect event for you.

Saturday, July 22 marks the 45th annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake. Since its inception, the Milford Rotary Club has given $2.6 million to scholarships.

Philip Ucci and Jenn Russ from the Milford Rotary Club joined News 8 to discuss their biggest fundraiser of the year.

See the full interview with Ucci and Jenn in the video above.

Find more information about the Milford Rotary Lobster Bake here.