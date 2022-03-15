(WTNH) – Across the country, there is a great need for blood donors as the blood shortage reaches a critical stage.

To learn more, News 8 is joined by Tom Vaccarelli, co-chair of Mission: Possible, and American Red Cross Connecticut Chapter Board Member.

American Red Cross to honor Milford family at Mission: Possible 2022

The American Red Cross and News 8 are teaming up on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milford Blood Donation Center to host a blood drive in honor of the Terranova Family.

On Thursday, March 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the American Red Cross in Connecticut is inviting people to a signature fundraising event.

