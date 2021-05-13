‘Mocktail’ tasting fundraiser benefiting A Promise to Jordan

A statewide non-profit committed to raising awareness of substance use disorders and the stigma surrounding them and other mental health disorders is giving guests a sip of education at its first “Mocktail” Tasting Fundraiser on Thursday.

More than 1,300 lives were lost to overdoses last year just in Connecticut. Founder and Executive Director of A Promise to Jordan, Lisa Gray, joined us to give us a sample of what to expect.

A Promise to Jordan is a non-profit named after Lisa’s son Jordan Arakelian. He was a Simsbury high school graduate who died from an accidental opioid overdose on June 30, 2018, at the young age of 24.

The event will take place outdoors at Real Art Ways, located at 56 Arbor Street in Hartford from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. Area restaurateurs and bar owners will showcase their best non-alcoholic beverages and compete for a chance at 1st place.