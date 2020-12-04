More women are making financial planning a priority

(WTNH) — This year has certainly brought new challenges at every turn, and for many of us, managing our money is somewhere near the top of that list.

With just a few weeks left in 2020, this is a perfect time to get your finances in order.

A new study from Fidelity Investments finds that women, in particular, are ready to do just that. In fact, more than two-thirds (67%) said they have become much more engaged in managing their money since the start of the pandemic.

The Head of Women Investors at Fidelity, Lorna Kapusta, gives us more insights and tips for getting your finances on track for 2021 in the video above.

