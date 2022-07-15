(WTNH) – Hartford is encouraging residents of all ages to get active at the MOVE Festival taking place in Keney Park at the end of July!

The festival will be hosting a 5K and one-mile distance event, as well as giveaways, live entertainment, and more.

Shornda Cador, secretary of the Urban League of Greater Hartford, and Beth Shlugger, CEO and president of the Hartford Marathon Foundation join News 8 to talk about the upcoming runs and festivities.

Learn more on the details of the MOVE event on the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s website.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information on the MOVE Festival.