(WTNH) – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society works to raise awareness and funds for further multiple sclerosis treatments and research.

Marcia Maslo, president of the Connecticut – Rhode Island Chapter, and David Gladstone, member of the board of trustees of the National MS Society, share more about what it means to live with MS and how people can get involved in local fundraising efforts.

The National MS Society is also hosting an event in September, the MS Jet Pull. In this event, groups of 25 will attempt to pull a jet 12 feet, while competing with other groups for the fastest pull.

This fundraiser will also gather funds for more treatments and research. The society’s goal is to raise $100,000.

For more information go to nationalmssociety.org.

Watch the video above for the full interview.