Musical event ‘Voices in Harmony’ to be held this weekend

(WTNH)– A musical event you will not want to miss is happening this weekend. ‘Another Octave’ is joining ‘Silk’n Sounds’ and ‘The Sweetest Key’ to be apart of the “Voices in Harmony.”

Silk n Sounds’ Deanna Rozak, along with Karen Kriner from Another Octave joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to tell us about the festival experience and what kind of songs can we expect.

The concert will be held at North Haven High School’s Patricia K. Brozek Theatre on Sunday, March 15th at 2 pm. For tickets go to www.silknsounds.org.