HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Temptations burst onto the music scene in the 1960s, helping to put Motown Records on the map. Thanks to their songs, the group soared to the top of the R&B charts.

But eventually, it came crashing down due to a combination of arrogance, cocaine addiction, and broken relationships. The musical, “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” will soon come to life on stage at the Bushnell Theatre in Hartford, from May 30 through June 4.

News 8’s Ken Houston was joined by Harrell Holmes Jr., one of the actors in the musical production, to discuss the show and background of his character.

