(WTNH) — Connie Howard, a singer, songwriter, and pianist from Old Lyme is due back in Connecticut to perform her original song, ‘A Connecticut Christmas’!

Howard was classically trained at Yale Music School and returned to Connecticut six years ago after teaching piano in Nashville for many years. Now that she’s back home, she’s frequently found herself playing shows at the Water’s Edge in Westbrook.

And on News 8, she performed ‘A Connecticut Christmas’ for the morning news team! It’s a song from her new album, ‘Believe’.

Watch the video above to watch Connie Howard perform.