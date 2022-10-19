(WTNH) — The 20/20 Broadway season is officially underway in New Haven!

To kick it all off, a production of “My Fair Lady” will debut on Wednesday night, hitting the stage at the Shubert Theatre. It’s one of many theatrical productions attendees can expect to enjoy this season.

Executive director of “My Fair Lady,” Anthony McDonald, alongside lead actor Jonathan Grunert who plays Professor Higgins, joined News 8 to talk about all there is to look forward to!

