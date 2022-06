(WWTNH) – The first week of June is National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

A local organization, In a Heartbeat, is working to educate communities on how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) while donating to places that need them.

Mike Papale, founder and president of In a Heartbeat, shares more about his story and how the organization gives back to communities across the state.

For more information go to inaheartbeat.org.

