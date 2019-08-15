Navigating Tax-Free Week with local tax and shopping experts

(WTNH) — Tax-Free Week in Connecticut kicks off Sunday, August 18th.

Make Sure You Know The Details

Every state has a different set of rules, so make sure you look up the rules for Connecticut before shopping. Clothing and shoes under $100 per item are tax exempt from the state sales tax of 6.35%. Items NOT exempt (meaning you will have to pay sales tax on them) are clothes and shoes designed to be worn during an athletic activity, (football cleats are not tax exempt, but basketball shoes are). Accessories like jewelry, handbags, wallets and watches are NOT tax exempt

Have A Plan

Tax Free means an extra 4-9% off for most shoppers, that really isn’t enough to go crazy and blow the budget. Head in to the mall with a plan of what clothing they need, and THEN focus on bigger items. Make sure you have your school supply list ready to go.

Go Early

If you go too late– You’ll find sale items are gone and stores employees are beyond stressed. Think of Needs For the Whole Year.

While you may not need new coats for the kids right now, this could be a great time to grab next seasons items. Hit the clearance racks for next spring and summer too!

Consider shopping online

But remember, shipping and handling is NOT tax exempt.

Check your receipt

For back to school shopping ideas during the tax holiday, watch video below.