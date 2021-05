(WTNH) — It’s Stroke Awareness Month. But often times strokes and aneurysms share the same symptoms.

When high blood pressure is not controlled, the risk of a stroke and aneurysm increases.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Cavalcanti with the Ayer Neuroscience Center explains cutting-edge stroke treatment at the new stroke clinic at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center.

For more information you can visit: stvincents.org/stroke.