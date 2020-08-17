New book to help explain the science of COVID-19 to children

(WTNH) — Parents may have difficulty explaining the science of COVID-19 to their children.

Two doctors from New York wrote a free book, “Kelly Goes Back to School: More Science on Coronavirus.”

Assistant Professor of Public Health at New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice, Adam Block, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Lauren Block explains the right age to address the science behind coronavirus with kids.

You can find more information at www.kellystayshome.com.