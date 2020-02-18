 

New England Black Wolves lacrosse game to double as a food drive

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — The New England Black Wolves Hometown Heroes game happening on Saturday will double as a food drive.

The food drive is in partnership with United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable items the night of the game to help fight hunger

Military personnel and first responders who provide proper ID can take advantage of an exclusive offer: a $16-dollar ticket that includes a $5 concession voucher by purchasing tickets at the box office on game night.

The Black Wolves will face-off against the Rochester Knighthawks at 7pm on Saturday, February 22nd in the Mohegan Sun Arena.

