New Haven Adult and Continuing Education Center to host ‘No Excuses March’

Did you know that one in 10 Connecticut residents does not have a high school diploma?

The New Haven Adult and Continuing Education Center is trying to beat those statistics and they’re putting together a “No Excuses March.”

News 8 spoke with principal Michelle Bonora and 2016 graduate Kevin Martinez about the effort. The No Excuses March is being held on Thursday, September 26, 2019. The goal is to encourage residents to return to school or improve their English.

It will culminate on the New Haven Green with a rally and a community resource fair.

Registration is at 9am and the march starts at 10am.

For more information: https://nhaec.org/apps/events2/event.jsp?eREC_ID=2632502&d=2019-09-26