NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Age Group Track Club has been instilling work ethic in children and teens in the Elm City for over 45 years.

The club aims to empower youth to run at an elite level, while also excelling academically. Many of its previous athletes have brought home national titles and gone on to pursue careers in business, law, medicine, and education.

All of the club’s coaches — who are USATF certified track and field coaches with experience at the high school level — volunteer their time to give back to the community.

Photos courtesy New Haven Age Group Track Club

During the spring, the club holds an annual memorial 5k in honor of its longtime coach William Thompson, known as Coach T. This year’s 5K will take place on April 8 at Edgewood Park. Anyone in the community is open to attend.

James Barber, founder of the track club, and Natalie Judd, parent of a track club alumni, joined News 8’s Ken Houston to discuss the club in 2023.

See the full interview in the video above.