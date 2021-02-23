New Haven Food Entrepreneur Showcase to be held Thursday

(WTNH)– Many businesses and restaurants have closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s important for entrepreneurs who work in the food industry have a place to go.

CEO of CHABASO, Charlie Negaro, Jr., and Communications Director of CHABASO, Reed Immer, explains how you can get involved with the New Haven Food Entrepreneur Showcase hosted by the CT Food Launchpad at Atticus program in the video above.

You can be a part of the virtual showcase on Thursday, February 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. To learn more and claim a free viewing ticket, visit NHVfoodshowcase.eventbrite.com.