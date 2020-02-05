New Haven to host Lunarfest 2020

(WTNH) — Celebrate the Year of the Rat at Lunarfest 2020 in downtown New Haven.

Lunarfest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year and Chinese culture, offering arts and cultural programs for adults and children throughout the city of New Haven and at Yale.

This year, the Yale-China Association has a special partnership with Long Wharf Theatre. The theater provides puppetry workshops to New Haven students of all ages, made possible by the Mayor’s Neighborhood Cultural Vitality Grant.

Lunarfest kicks off on Saturday, February 8th with a parade at 10:00am down Church Street and Whitney Avenue. The event runs until 4:00pm with performances, workshops, crafts, and demonstrations.

For more information on Lunarfest, click here.