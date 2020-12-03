New Haven’s Virtual Trees of Hope event going virtual

(WTNH) — An annual holiday event supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut is going virtual this year.

This has been a holiday tradition in Greater New Haven since 1990.

Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut Michelle D’Amore told us what we can expect during the Virtual Trees of Hope in the video above.

Each display is raffled to one lucky winner at the end of the event. Raffle tickets will be sold online for $1.

The nine-day event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and runs until Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.