 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

New Haven’s Virtual Trees of Hope event going virtual

Good Morning CT at Nine
Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — An annual holiday event supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut is going virtual this year. 

This has been a holiday tradition in Greater New Haven since 1990.

Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut Michelle D’Amore told us what we can expect during the Virtual Trees of Hope in the video above.

Each display is raffled to one lucky winner at the end of the event. Raffle tickets will be sold online for $1.

The nine-day event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and runs until Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Hamden Plaza to see improved safety, security measures during holiday season

News /

Replacement Christmas tree installed, secured on New Haven Green

News /

Sally’s Pizza to close temporarily for deep cleaning

News /

1 dead, 2 hurt following head-on crash in Wolcott

News /

One year after baby Vanessa Morales went missing, mother brutally murdered in their home, PD still investigating

News /

Local man shares his journey as Pfizer nationwide COVID vaccine trial participant

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss